The USD 386 Madison-Virgil Board of Education voted to push the start date of the 2020-21 school year to Aug. 20 during a special meeting Monday evening.
Teachers will report on Aug. 13 — the original first day of school — giving them five days of planning time to prepare for students. Superintendent Stu Moeckel said the date was comparable to other area districts.
The time would be spent preparing mitigation procedures and developing and impelementing KSDE Navigating Change guidance on a building level.
USD 417 Morris County will start classes Sept. 1. Southern Lyon County USD 252 will begin classes either Aug. 20 or Aug. 25. USD 390 Hamilton is looking at three different options during a special meeting Tuesday evening, and USD 245 Southern Coffey County will likely start a week later as well.
The reopening committee — which is made up of two board members, six teachers and four or five community members — came up with the Aug. 20 date after conferring with teachers on what day would give them the most time to prepare for students.
"I don't anticipate having to add any days [to the calendar] and I also think our parents understand where we are coming from here," Moeckel said.
Board Members Gary Kile, Jeff Williams, Todd Pyle, Jennifer Talkington and Janette Luthi supported the Aug. 20 opening date.
"I was pretty adamant about starting on time and I wanted to show normalcy as much as possible, until I started talking to teachers about what they have to go through," Williams said. "I'm supporting this Aug. 20 date. I'd like to give those teachers a leg up on this, but I sure don't want to go past that."
Pyle said he was torn on the issue and had concerns.
"I'm second guessing a few things," he said. "I have a concern. I just thing we are going to end up in the hybrid, in the distant learning fairly quick. That's kind of the way I feel right now, but we've got to get started sometime and that extra five days gets the teachers where they need to be. I can be support that date."
Board Member Nick Cherry, who opposed the motion, said he was supportive of delaying the opening to a later date, but that Aug. 20 did not seem like enough time.
"I would be happy to delay it longer than that, really," he said. "We are kind of spiking right now with COVID, and did you see the governor threatened to put us into Phase 2? I think it would be imperative to kind of plan for that. She's watching the city numbers right now, but it kind of seems like that's the way she's going."
Moeckel said the district was prepared for some sort of shift that would require students to move into hybrid or remote learning options.
Williams said the focus should be on the Madison community, rather than looking at spikes in neighboring communities such as Emporia and Eureka.
Moeckel agreed.
"One thing we know about Madison is we don't have a lot of events where our people are gathering together," he said "School is going to be that event for us. If there is going to be a spread, that's going to be our spread. So, I want our teachers to be ready to go."
In all, the majority of the board agreed the plan would put the district in a better place for when a child got sick.
"The more we can talk about the when, the better," Moeckel said. "Because it's not 'if,' — it's when."
