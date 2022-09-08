Elizabeth Anne (Brown) Engle passed
away peacefully in her sleep at the age of
95 on the morning of Wednesday, August
31st at Shawnee Parc in Merriam where she
resided with her husband, Loren. Elizabeth
was born on March 3, 1927 in Amarillo
Texas, the daughter of Robert and Blanche
Brown. The family moved to Emporia,
Kansas where Elizabeth attended Emporia
schools and graduated from Emporia High
School. Elizabeth was united in marriage to
Loren Engle on May 13, 1951 at Grace United Methodist Church
in Emporia. Loren was in the Air Force and they made their
home at Carswell Air Force base in Fort Worth, Texas, upon his
discharge the couple returned to Loren’s hometown of Madison,
Kansas where he was employed at the family grocery business.
After their two children were born she joined her husband and
became an integral part of the family business. She was a longtime
member of the First Christian Church and enjoyed all of the clubs
that were associated with the church. Elizabeth was very active in
the Madison community serving in various clubs and on many
committees, she enjoyed quilting and crochet work, travelling with
her husband and friends on their many golf junkets to various
states and especially feeding the various neighborhood kid that
would show up around suppertime.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Blanche
and a sister, Mildred. She is survived by her husband, Loren, of
71 years; her son, Randy Engle (Kyle) of Madison and Bella Vista
Arkansas; daughter, Jan Knipper of Prairie Village; grandchildren,
Jennifer Knipper of Lake Forest CA and Spencer (Lauren) Knipper
of Overland Park; great grandchildren, Greyson & Eloise Knipper.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may
be mailed to 7600 Antioch #323, Merriam, KS 66204.
