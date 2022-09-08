Elizabeth Anne (Brown) Engle

Elizabeth Anne (Brown) Engle passed

away peacefully in her sleep at the age of

95 on the morning of Wednesday, August

31st at Shawnee Parc in Merriam where she

resided with her husband, Loren. Elizabeth

was born on March 3, 1927 in Amarillo

Texas, the daughter of Robert and Blanche

Brown. The family moved to Emporia,

Kansas where Elizabeth attended Emporia

schools and graduated from Emporia High

School. Elizabeth was united in marriage to

Loren Engle on May 13, 1951 at Grace United Methodist Church

in Emporia. Loren was in the Air Force and they made their

home at Carswell Air Force base in Fort Worth, Texas, upon his

discharge the couple returned to Loren’s hometown of Madison,

Kansas where he was employed at the family grocery business.

After their two children were born she joined her husband and

became an integral part of the family business. She was a longtime

member of the First Christian Church and enjoyed all of the clubs

that were associated with the church. Elizabeth was very active in

the Madison community serving in various clubs and on many

committees, she enjoyed quilting and crochet work, travelling with

her husband and friends on their many golf junkets to various

states and especially feeding the various neighborhood kid that

would show up around suppertime.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Blanche

and a sister, Mildred. She is survived by her husband, Loren, of

71 years; her son, Randy Engle (Kyle) of Madison and Bella Vista

Arkansas; daughter, Jan Knipper of Prairie Village; grandchildren,

Jennifer Knipper of Lake Forest CA and Spencer (Lauren) Knipper

of Overland Park; great grandchildren, Greyson & Eloise Knipper.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may

be mailed to 7600 Antioch #323, Merriam, KS 66204.

