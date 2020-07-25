An Emporia State University student has become an inspirational figure following an appearance at the Kansas Shriners Bowl 2020 last week.
Cierra Brumback was 10-years-old when in May 2010 she was accidentally shot by her father when he was cleaning his gun in their Girard, Kansas home.
“The bullet went through my knee, up into my pelvic region and it hit the femoral artery and vein,” Brumback, now 20-years-old and a junior studying athletic training at Emporia State, said. “I was in the hospital up until the end of that year.”
She was transferred to a hospital in Joplin, which gave her an artificial femoral artery. She was then transferred to a hospital in Kansas City before settling at the Shriners Hospital in St. Louis.
“Shriners adopted me in 2011. Since then, I’ve been with Shriners,” she said. Shriners has helped pay the Brumback family with their surgery costs. She has had 25 surgeries.
In 2019, she lost her leg.
The Shriners have helped Brumback’s family deal with the financial impacts of the accident. A below-the-knee prosthetic leg costs $36,000. For an above-the-knee prosthetic, it’s more than $80,000. Finally, in 2019, her leg was removed at a Shriners Hospital, and the pain — at least that degree of pain — went away.
Although Brumback has been through a lot, she shares how she remains optimistic about her experiences.
“I definitely have a great support system throughout my family. I always tell myself to keep going … Everybody compliments my positive attitude and my attitude makes their attitude better,” she said. “I just want to make everybody happy. If I can make one person happy throughout my lifetime, I’ll be completely fine.”
Brumback shares that when she tells her story, people often feel sorry.
“It’s nothing to be sorry about, it’s done and happened. I don’t want others to feel bad for what’s happened. I just want to remain that positive attitude.”
She also shared some adversities she dealt with in the past decade. The challenges she overcame involved sports and people not understanding in school. Brumback played track, golf, softball and cheerleading.
However, coaches would often tell her they could not start her, she would not play often or they did not think she was right for the team.
“I definitely had to prove those coaches wrong,” she said. “I relied on my support system and pushed myself to get better while I was at home [to] let it show on the field.”
In school, kids had not seen someone go through what Brumback went through. Classmates would make rude remarks because they did not understand, but that did not bring her down. “That never really bothered me too much, because I knew we were in a small town,” she said.
“Don’t let anyone count you out because of what your problems are.”
Brumback shared that growing up with Shriners, “a lot of the mentality is that we find our own way. If the first way doesn’t work, try another way, if that doesn’t work, try another way... Whatever works just keep going,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.