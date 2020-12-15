45’s cult has, for the past month, tried to claim that the election was rigged, and that it needs to be overturned. They were right about it being rigged.
The Greedy Oligarch Partisans, under their Dear Leader’s prodding, have done the following:
They hobbled the USPS by removing sorting machines, slowing the mail, and limiting work hours in order to reduce mail-in ballots.
They used gerrymandering and Republican dominance in many statehouses to exert undue influence on elections, to increase their control.
They used the anger of their followers to falsely play on the fear of “socialism” and “they’ll take your guns” to rile up the base.
They pandered to white supremacy and nationalism to divide the nation.
They stacked the federal courts with an insane number of right-wing judges in the expectation of retaining more power and influence as a minority party.
They have maintained that ballots in the battleground states – and only those states – were somehow subverted to illegally support Biden, and this despite down-ballot Republicans gaining seats on those same ballots.
Yes, the election was rigged, but not by the Democrats. Despite all this, Biden still won by about seven million votes and an electoral college “landslide” identical that of his opponent in 2016. Yes, 45 did get over 70 million votes, but he still lost “bigly.” He is hated THAT much. In an actual democracy, the person with more votes is supposed to win, electoral college notwithstanding.
Now we have 106 GOP congresspeople and 18 state attorneys general signing up to support overturning the election in favor of an authoritarian ruler, in a demonstrable attack on democracy and the Constitution. Every one of those people who did so have violated their oath and should be removed from office. (We’re looking at you, Derek Schmidt, Roger Marshall and Ron Estes.)
Douglas McGaw,
Emporia
