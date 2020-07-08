James Ronald Davis of Emporia died on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his home. Friends called him “Big O” or “Ron”. He was 72.
Ron was born to Richard Park and Madelene Cooper Davis on September 17, 1947 in Tampa, Florida. He was born in the Tampa Terrace Hotel where expecting mothers were evacuated during the category 4 Hurricane, George. Nurses wanted to name him Stormy. He grew up and graduated high school in Osage City, Kansas. He joined the Emporia Police Department in 1969, retiring in 2001. He married Susie M. Penner on September 21, 1968 in Emporia. She died on June 30, 2020 in Emporia after sharing 51 happy years together.
Survivors include: sons, James R. (Angela) Davis II of Sylvia, KS, Kelly R. (Kim) Davis of Emporia, KS, and Andrew J. (Alisha) Davis of Topeka, KS; grandchildren, Madeline (Matthew) Fowler, Alexandria (Jacob) White, Katrianna Davis, and Ellianna Davis; brothers, Richard Wayne (Janice) Davis of Topeka, and Rodney Allen (Carla) Davis of Emporia; sisters-in-law, Dianna (Steven) Brenn, and Dorothy (Gale) Shipman.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Susie.
Ron graduated from Wichita State University with a degree in Criminal Justice. Ron was a retired Police Officer with the Emporia Police Department, retiring as a Detective Sergeant. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Kansas Peace Officer Association, charter member and Past President of Kansas Polygraph Association, International Association for Identification, American Association of Police Polygraphists, American Polygraph Association, and was a licensed private investigator.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the First Church of the Nazarene with burial following at the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night at the church. In lieu of flowers/plants the family suggests memorial contributions to the Emporia Municipal Band or the Emporia Police Department Benefit Association in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
