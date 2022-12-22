Betty Louise Yeager passed away on December 20, 2022, at Chase County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas.
Betty Louise Long was born on December 28, 1923, near Strong City, Kansas, the daughter of Flora Cordelia Britain Long and Jesse James Long. She graduated from Chase County Community High School in 1942. Betty was a clerk in Park’s Variety Store and later worked at Boeing in Wichita.
On June 17, 1944, she married George W. Yeager in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. Together they operated their farm and ranch for five decades. They enjoyed more than 51 years of marriage before George’s passing on November 7, 1995.
She is survived by her children, Bill (Dorothy) Yeager of Cottonwood Falls, Kansas, Mary McKee of Corona, California, and G.W. (Betty Ann) Yeager of Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Stephanie (Randy) Murray of Wichita, Kansas; Byron (Cally) Yeager of Cottonwood Falls, Kansas; Jeff (Jenny) McKee of Riverside, California; Jake McKee of Orange, California; and Elizabeth (Ike) Perfetti, of Manhattan, Kansas. In her later years, she also enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren, Isaac Murray, Lorien Murray, Juliet McKee, Jaden McKee, Jaxon McKee, Jemeni McKee, and Charli Perfetti.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, William Long and Robert Long; and four sisters, Helen Bash, Mary Overstreet, Marlene Hall, and EvaJean Tregallas.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Cottonwood Falls United Methodist Church. Graveside services will follow at the Bazaar Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chase County Senior Center in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.charterfunerals.com.
