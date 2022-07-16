TOPEKA— Six Emporia High School choir students recently performed with the Kansas Choral Directors Summer All-State Choirs.
Students, along with EHS vocal music director Sarah Bays, traveled to Topeka to perform with singers from around the state. They performed at White Concert Hall on the Washburn University campus on July 8.
Students who participated were junior alto Grace Isch, senior soprano Audrey Sheeley, junior soprano Natalie Denton, junior tenor Daniel Mendoza, 2022 graduate tenor Orion Turner and 2022 graduate tenor Noah Weidner.
