A crash on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County Thursday injured an 88-year-old man from Iowa.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Scott Sanders of Cedar Rapids was riding in a car heading south. It went off the highway around 2:20 p.m. and hit the center barrier about two miles south of the Bazaar scenic lookout.
Sanders was treated on the scene for minor injuries. Driver Kathryn Sanders, 85, of Cedar Rapids was not hurt.
The KHP noted both people in the car wore seat belts.
