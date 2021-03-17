The Emporia City Commission voted to extend the city’s mask ordinance until April 10 during its action session on Wednesday evening.
There was some discussion among the commissioners about whether to allow the ordinance to expire and simply follow the county’s guidance.
However, City Attorney Christina Montgomery clarified that the reason a city ordinance is beneficial is that it allows the Emporia Police Department to be more equipped in addressing public masking issues.
The Emporia Police Department has not written any tickets to anyone breaking the mask ordinance. However, because of the city ordinance, when a complaint comes in, police officers are able to go to the appropriate location and provide education to address the situation.
Those commissioners who had previously planned to vote to allow the city ordinance to expire and follow the county’s ordinance said that they had changed their minds and would vote to extend the city ordinance.
“I think it’s important for us to stay consistent,” said Mayor Rob Gilligan. “I think that public health shows us that while we are getting better and there’s great improvement, but we’re not there yet. … I feel like we’re at 4.5 of the 5K and now seems like a really bad time to take off your running shoes.”
The motion passed the commission 5-0.
The commission also:
Accepted a request for the Commission to proclaim March 2021 as the 19th Annual March for Meals Month.
Heard an update from Jennifer Millbern and Dr. Ladun Oyenuga of Lyon County Public Health.
Approved the appointment of three new members to the Emporia Public Library board to begin in May.
Approved the appointment of two new members to the Golf Advisory Board.
Authorized the Mayor to execute a grant agreement with Family Promise of the Flint Hills in regard to a recently awarded Emergency Solutions Grant.
Awarded a bid to Conco Construction to complete the Water Department remodeling project for $118,500.
Awarded a bid to APAC-KS to complete the 2021 Chip Seal Program for $166,305.47.
