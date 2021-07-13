New cases of COVID-19 in Lyon County have swung upward in the past week, thanks in part to the spread of variant strains in the state.
On Monday, Lyon County Public Health reported nine new cases for the second time in less than a week. Prior to last Wednesday, nine new cases were the most in a single reporting period since April 30.
The nine new cases bring the county’s total number of active cases to 34, the most at any time since there were 36 on April 28.
“Those trends are a little bit concerning,” said Jennifer Millbern, Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator. “Definitely not the large spikes that we saw over the winter, but we’ll keep an eye on community spread as the weeks pass just to see if we’re going to continue to see that increase or if things will stable out again.”
The uptick is not limited to Lyon County.
According to The Associated Press, Kansas reported its biggest surge in COVID-19 cases in more than three months on Friday, with the faster-spreading delta variant becoming a growing public health issue.
Data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment showed that the number of confirmed cases of the delta variant jumped 44.1% from last Monday to last Friday, up 158 to 516 since the first was confirmed in May.
Both state and U.S. health officials believe most new cases in Kansas or Missouri are from the delta variant.
Millbern said that Lyon County has seen positive cases of different two “variants of concern” — alpha and delta. As of Friday, 18 people had been diagnosed with the alpha variant and four had been diagnosed with the delta variant.
However, it’s possible that there are more cases of the two variants in the county than those numbers reveal. A COVID-19 test on its own does not reveal whether it is a variant and Lyon County Public Health selects only certain samples to send off for genomic sequencing. Typically, the cases that are tested for variants are “high consequence,” meaning that the individual who tested positive had many close contacts or had been vaccinated previously.
So far, four previously vaccinated people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Lyon County. Two of those individuals had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, one had received the Pfizer vaccine and one had received the Moderna vaccine.
Millbern said that “breakthrough cases” were to be expected “with any vaccine.” Ultimately, four positive cases out of 13,600 fully vaccinated individuals — roughly .03% — was considered a small number, although more studies still need to be done on the phenomenon of breakthrough cases.
However, three of the four breakthrough cases have been identified as variants, with one being a delta variant case and two being alpha variant cases. The genomic sequencing test on the fourth breakthrough case is still outstanding.
Millbern said that early research seems to suggest that vaccinated individuals who still test positive for COVID-19 are likely to have caught one of the variants. That’s why, she said, it’s important for people — both vaccinated and unvaccinated — to get tested if they’re symptomatic, so that trends can be documented and analyzed.
Although the fact that there have been cases of breakthroughs and variants in the county isn’t ideal, Millbern said there isn’t an immediate cause for concern for vaccinated people.
“For individuals that are vaccinated, really there isn’t a lot of worry right now,” she said. “Although we’re seeing very small numbers of breakthrough cases — which is completely expected — that is still very small. As the disease burden in the community, or the incident rate in the community, is low, vaccinated people can feel pretty comfortable moving about as normal because their risk of contracting the disease is very low.”
Breakthrough cases have been rare, Millbern said, and the people who have had them have not gotten seriously ill. That is the benefit of receiving the vaccine.
“Right now, all across the country, the individuals that are hospitalized and then dying, the majority of those are all unvaccinated individuals,” she said. “What we’ve seen in Lyon County is that although our breakthrough cases — those individuals — have had some symptoms, those symptoms have been fairly mild. They have not required hospitalization or advanced treatment at all.”
Millbern said that the large split between vaccinated and unvaccinated people has made it so that the pandemic must be handled in very distinct ways.
“This is a really unique time in the pandemic for us because we have sort of two different pandemics,” Millbern said. “We have a pandemic that is being experienced by people that are vaccinated and that’s vastly different than the pandemic right now that is going on for people that are unvaccinated. So what people really need to know is that, if you are an unvaccinated person, your risk is still very high. That risk is high to contract COVID-19 and potentially have severe disease or death because of it.”
Millbern urged unvaccinated people to get vaccinated if they can, and until then, they should continue with recommended safety precautions such as mask-wearing and social distancing.
“The higher our vaccination rate in our community, the lower our disease spread will be,” she said.
(2) comments
Mississippi has the lowest vaccination rate, and currently has 12 children in ICU suffering from covid with 10 of them on ventilators...
The suffering of these kids was largely preventable, but we have a political party who trusts the MyPillow guy and Facebook more than the experts at the CDC, who spread misinformation like "Children don't need to be vaccinated" and "You don't need the vaccine if you've already had covid." Very very sad.
In politics, the party out of power seems to root for the country to fail, sometimes openly. The anti-vaxers, not subtlety at all, are rooting for the virus to win. They must feel immuned, perhaps because they have been secretly vaccinated. Somehow, if Covid wins, they win. How messed up is that? Maybe this Delta Variant has your number, maybe Lambda or Sigma. The more this virus circulates and evolves within us, the more dismal the future looks.
