Tamara "Tamee" Lyn Smith Watts

Dec 24, 2019

Tamara "Tamee" Lyn Smith Watts of Olpe died December 18, 2019 at Midland Hospice Care in Topeka. She was 53.

A complete obituary will be published later.

Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
