Kenny and Terry DeDonder of Reading are celebrating 50 years of marriage.
Terry Arndt and Kenny DeDonder were married June 12, 1971 at Sacred Heart Church in Emporia.
Mrs. DeDonder was a secretary at Reading School. She is retired.
Mr. DeDonder is a farmer.
The couple has six children: Kevin and Misty DeDonder of Admire; Kris and Carly DeDonder of Franklin, Tenn.; Kimberly and Bryan Scheets of Edwardsville; Keith and Sarah DeDonder of Holton; Karen and Wes Garrison of Paxico; and Kelly and Kiley DeDonder of Admire.
They have 14 grandchildren.
A family trip to Branson is planned.
