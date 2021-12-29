Chester John Walker formerly of Burlingame, Kansas died Friday, December 24, 2021 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia. He was 94.
Chet was born on October 22, 1927 in Agnes City, Kansas the son of Harry W. and Bertha E. Borkert Walker. He married Betty E. Dent on April 6, 1960 in Topeka, Kansas. She survives at the home.
Surviving family members include: wife, Betty E. Walker of Emporia; daughters, Kathy A. Dean of Enterprise, Kansas and Connie A. Palacio of Osage City, Kansas; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and five sisters.
Chet served in the United States Army and after serving came home where he spent the rest of his life farming.
Cremation is planned with a private service at a later date. Memorial contributions to St. Jude's Children Research or the Wounded Warrior Project in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
