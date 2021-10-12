The Flint Hills Community Health Center announced the hiring of Jordan Blaufuss as its new Family Nurse Practitioner this week.
Blaufuss received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Washburn University. She earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Graceland University in Independence, Mo.
She brings over five years of clinical nursing experience, primarily in emergency medicine and trauma. She has worked in the cardiac cath lab and in Express Care.
Blaufuss is an Emporia native and she is happy for the opportunity to stay in the community where she has grown up. She enjoys camping, boating and doing anything outdoors with her one-year-old son, Beckham. He has been keeping her busy.
Blaufuss has been looking forward to joining Flint Hills Community Health Center to so she can build relationships with her patients.
“I like the ability to manage a patient’s health and being able to track the progress of chronic medical issues," she said.
To schedule an appointment with Blaufuss, call 342-4864. For more information, visit flinthillshealth.org.
