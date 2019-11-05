With recent changes to the Veterans Health Administration and the closing of the local VA Clinic, many local veterans have questions about how and when they can access medical care.
Newman Regional Health will host a community presentation on veteran health care to help answer those questions from 5:30 - 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at the American Legion, 2921, W. 12th Ave.
“Our hospital board is really wanting us to do what we can to help our community be educated on the process and do what we can to help facilitate care for our veterans,” Holly French, chief financial officer, said. “This was a great opportunity for us, so we started putting our heads together ... and with the transition of the local clinic going away, and certainly our clinics have seen those patients for awhile.”
Part of the transition is related to the VA MISSION Act, which was launched in June. The MISSION Act was designed to give veterans greater access to health care both through VA facilities and within their local communities, expand benefits for caregivers, and improve the VA’s ability to recruit and retain the best medical providers.
“At the hospital level, we’ve always kind of seen the struggle sometimes it is to access care as a veteran,” Lucas Markowitz, supervisor of care coordination, said. “I think there’s an opportunity there to reach out to that population within our community and build relationships with the local population as well as people in the VA to help serve the people in our community.”
VA Eastern Kansas Healthcare System Public Affairs Officer Joseph L. Burks and Registered Nurse Marian Paulsen will be on hand for questions during the presentation, Markowitz said. Military Liaison Tyler Mason, representing Representative Roger Marshall’s office, will also be in attendance. Dr. Bryce Heitman of Newman Regional Health Medical Partners, who is a veteran, will also be a part of the forum.
“This is a good opportunity to build some bridges, I think,” Markowitz said.
Patient Accounts Supervisor Karen Hastert said insurance can be confusing enough without the added confusion related to the different levels of veteran health care coverage.
“We want to help them understand what is the different coverage they have based on their military status, they need to have insurance authorization for services and there’s a lot of confusion on what needs to be authorized, what doesn’t need to be authorized,” Hastert said. “There just needs to be some understanding of the payers that are available based on their military status. Having the opportunity to have veterans at the forum and representatives for the veterans at the forum will be helpful in explaining that to them.”
French said there will be ample time for those in attendance to get questions answered following presentations by Mason, Burks and Paulsen.
Dinner will be provided to those who RSVP by Nov. 8, and family members and caregivers are encouraged to attend. Call 341-7781 to reserve your spot.
