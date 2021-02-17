A day after the Southwest Power Pool rescinded emergency orders calling for controlled rolling blackouts, many people in the Emporia and Lyon County area found themselves without power for several hours as controlled outages continued in an effort to reduce the strain on utilities across the 14-state region, Tuesday.
Tuesday's outages began at 7 a.m., according to Evergy.
The original order had been issued Monday afternoon, which was then rescinded Monday evening. The order requires the SPP's member companies — including all energy companies in Kansas — to prepare to implement "controlled interruptions of service."
The SPP, which balances electricity production and use for a 14-state region including Kansas, had declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3, Monday afternoon.
The order required Kansas electric cooperatives and other electricity providers to implement controlled service interruptions in order to safeguard continued reliability of the regional power grid.
Area business owners made grappled with difficult decisions as frigid temperatures threatened closures even before the blackouts began.
Gravel City Roasters owner Angie Baker said she had watched the forecast closely last week, and ultimately decided to open the coffee shop on Saturday for pre-Valentine's Day gifts and treats.
"We also had a previously scheduled a pop-up with Market Macarons and I felt a responsibility to follow through with that," Baker said. "We decided because of extreme weather that we would go ahead and be closed on Sunday and posted signs on our doors."
By Sunday evening, Baker and the rest of Gravel City's staff had made the call to close Monday as well due to the extreme cold. Then, with word of the impending blackouts, Baker and her staff made the "tough choice" to remain closed Tuesday in an effort to conserve energy.
"I worry about people who count on us to be a warm place to study or read," she said. "Financially it’s a burden. Ultimately it comes down to, what would be the responsible thing to do? I feel like we are doing the responsible thing, the same way that we have adapted and handled the COVID-19 crisis. People over profit is my mantra."
Residents largely sheltered at home if they found themselves without power — some for up to four hours — as they worried about the stress of the cold on water pipes and tried to keep warm.
By 5 p.m., no one had made use of the public warming shelter at the Emporia Recreation Center.
"When we were pushing two hours with no power and no heat, I was gathering supplies to leave the house, but the power came back on shortly thereafter," Lydia Powers said in a comment to The Gazette's Facebook page. "My infant has been sneezing and I threw out some meat from our refrigerator. I had to open and close the fridge a few times to get milk for the baby.
"I guess I’m glad we didn’t have any pipes burst. Our heater has been running almost nonstop trying to heat the house back up. I have been raising the temperature incrementally to reduce strain on the furnace and give it an occasional break. I’m angry and stressed."
Linda Ulrey said the temperature dropped to 57F inside of her 100-year-old home on Rural Street.
"We were already having problems maintaining temps in the house," she said. "I got back into bed with my three dogs! Our power was restored after one hour I believe."
Jennifer Cazier Barnaby said her home reached 49F before she left for warmer shelter with her in laws.
"I'm sure it got colder but I wasn't going to wait around and find out," she said. "My husband did though. Our power was out from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m."
Governor Laura Kelly urges Kansans to do their part and conserve energy to help ensure a continued supply of natural gas and electricity throughout the state.
“Kansans are known for pulling together and taking care of our neighbors,” Kelly said in a written release Tuesday afternoon. “Conserving energy during these frigid temperatures is necessary to ensure our neighbors have enough electricity to weather this cold spell. We all must come together and do our part to get us through this critical time.”
The governor issued a State of Disaster Emergency on Feb. 14, which authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties that meet certain criteria. The declaration allows for such things as providing generators to hospitals or long-term care facilities that lose power, transportation of supplies such as personal protective equipment, etc.
“Temperatures are forecast to start warming up this week, but we are not out of the woods yet,” she said. “There are a few simple measures we all can take to help limit our usage.”
Local utility providers Evergy and 4 Rivers Electric Cooperative reported Tuesday night that customers could be subject to further controlled blackouts overnight and through Wednesday.
Blackouts were predicted to begin as early as 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to Evergy.
"There’s still extreme stress on the SPP system caused by the continued unprecedented cold weather," Evergy said in a post to social media. "Power plants throughout the region have been running at capacity for long periods.
"The SPP has said we may be asked to implement temporary power outage events tonight and tomorrow morning. Between 8 p.m. tonight and Wednesday morning our service area is at risk for additional outages. You can do your part to help us, your neighbor and our region by conserving energy for the next 24-48 hours."
4 Rivers Coop GM/CEO Dennis Svanes said additional blackouts would likely be affecting the same members affected earlier today.
To prepare and stay safe, make sure phones, tablets and other devices are charged. Also, have an emergency kit on hand with blankets, warm layers of clothes, flashlights and batteries.
Here are some things each household can do to help in the conservation effort and slow down the increases in energy bills due to high usage:
- Keep your thermostat at 65-68 degrees Fahrenheit. Bundle up with sweaters and blankets instead of turning up the thermostat.
- Seal leaks around doors and windows. Apply weather stripping or caulk to seal gaps and cracks around windows and doors to stop air leaks and prevent energy loss. If that is not an option, you can also cover windows with towels, sheets or plastic to help keep the warm air in your house.
- Reduce the temperature on your water heater to 120 degrees Fahrenheit or put it on the “warm” setting. Take shorter showers and only use hot water when necessary.
- Close blinds and curtains. This helps keep warm air inside, especially if the sun is not shining.
- Change or clean filters. A clean filter on your furnace can lower your energy consumption and efficiency of your equipment.
- Hold off on doing chores. Doing laundry and washing dishes can both use natural gas to heat the water and your dryer. If you can, wait until the extreme cold weather passes to complete these activities. If you cannot wait, use the cold setting where possible.
- Install foam gaskets on electrical switches and outlets. Electrical switches and outlets can account for up to 10 percent of your home’s energy loss.
- Unplug unused electronics and turn off lights when not in use.
- Don’t heat up your oven. Use the microwave, crock pot or toaster oven. A microwave takes 15 minutes to do the same job as one hour in an oven.
Wednesday's forecast looks considerably warmer — comparatively speaking — with a high of 22F. Temperatures will continue to get warmer through the rest of the week.
