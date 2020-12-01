Emporia State’s Tre’Zure Jobe earned her first MIAA Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honor for the 2020-21 season.
Jobe scored a season high 26 points on ten of 14 shooting from the field as the Lady Hornets handed Northeastern State their first loss of the season on Saturday. With Emporia State leading 56-51 in the fourth quarter, Jobe scored 12 points during a 17-2 Lady Hornet run to give the Lady Hornets a 73-53 lead and blow the game open.
She is second in the MIAA in scoring at 24.0 points per game and ranks fifth in assists and sixth in steals on the young season.
The Lady Hornets are scheduled to play Newman on Thursday, Dec. 3 in their first home action of the 2020-21 season. Tip-off from White Auditorium is set for 5:30 p.m. Due to COVID protocols the only fans allowed in White Auditorium in the month of December will be on the player pass lists.
For the 32nd straight season Greg Rahe will be calling all of the Hornet and Lady Hornet action on 104.9FM-KFFX on the radio with audio also provided on-line at kvoe.com. For a fee, all games will also be available for viewing on the MIAA Network at themiaanetwork.com/esuhornets.
A basketball season pass is available for $100, which gives a fan access to both men’s and women’s games all season. Another option for fans is a $10 day pass that allows a fan to watch any MIAA basketball contest on that day. The day pass cannot be purchased prior to game day and is only good for 24 hours.
