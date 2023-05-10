Emporia Main Street is currently accepting applications for the Veterans Banner Program.
Submitting an application gets your name and application into the lottery drawing that will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, July 3. If you have already submitted an application in previous years, Main Street still has it on file. If you want to confirm that an application was received, please call the office at 620-340-6430.
If you would like to submit an online application, visit emporiamainstreet.com/programs/design/veterans-banner-project.
Sponsorship payment and pictures not needed at this time.
