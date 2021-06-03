ESB Financial has announced that Eric Porter, VP Commercial Lender, has been recognized as an emerging community bank leader by Independent Banker magazine, the award-winning monthly publication of the Independent Community Bankers of America.
On June 1, 2021, the publication announced its third annual 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders list. This award recognizes up-and-coming innovators, influencers, and civic servants who represent the future of community banking.
“ICBA commends these talented community bankers who lead by example and stepped up to help their banks navigate the coronavirus pandemic when their customers needed them most,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said. “Their ingenuity, passion and dedication to community banking have made a lasting positive impact that benefits the communities they serve.”
Porter graduated from ESU in 2012 with a degree in Business Administration with a focus in economics and finance. He joined ESB Financial in 2017 after several years of working in community banking. He believes that community banking means being able to offer all the services large banks offer, but with a more personal connection to the client.
“We live and share our lives with our clients. Most are friends, neighbors, and even family,” Porter said.
Porter embraces the “love where you live” mentality and is 100% committed to doing what he can to make our community the best place to live, work, and raise a family. He serves on the board of directors for both Emporia Main Street and the Emporia Arts Council. One of his key contributions to Emporia Main Street is acting as the bank representative who teaches the finance part of the Start Your Own Business Class.
“I’m very humbled and honored to receive this recognition,” Porter said. “My ESB Family makes me the absolute best version of myself and I couldn’t succeed without this incredible team. I also want to thank all the great clients I’ve been fortunate enough to work with over the years and I look forward to many more.”
“We are truly proud of Eric. He is deserving of being named one of our industry’s best young community bankers. During a chaotic year, Eric made a difference for his clients by delivering resources that helped them not only survive, but thrive,” said ESB Financial President Jim Wayman.
“Every time I present Eric with a new challenge, he steps up to the plate,” said ESB Financial Executive Vice President Michael Black. “Eric can always be counted on to take the task at hand and do it right.”
Porter is also a member of the Kansas Bankers Association Young Bank Officers of Kansas Division. YBOK is for young bank professionals dedicated to improving their knowledge and understanding of the Kansas banking industry.
Porter will be featured, along with the other winners, in the June issue of Independent Banker. The feature story highlights how the 40 Under 40 honorees have overcome challenges and answered calls for innovation while staying true to the guiding principles that sets community banking apart. Candidates were judged on character, leadership, community involvement, and innovation.
The article organizes the winners into the following community banking categories: marketers; paycheck protection program champions, innovative leaders, customer and community service and lenders and mentors. Bank technology services provider FIS, of Jacksonville, Fla., sponsored this year’s program.
