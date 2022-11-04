The Emporia Gazette
CareArc announced the addition of two new practitioners to its Emporia and Eureka clinics.
Peggy Fell joins the Emporia clinic as an advanced practice provider. Fell received her Master of Science in Nursing from Washburn University in Topeka. She has worked at Cotton O’Neil Internal Medicine for the past six years, which saw her making routine visits to local nursing homes for health encounters for residents who had difficulty leaving the facilities. She also has primary care experience at Emporia State University in the Student Health Center.
Fell grew up in the Olpe/Madison area. She enjoys tropical and mountain vacations and being active.
“I’m excited to work in a smaller and more personal environment,” she said. “I enjoy caring for our elderly population, and I’m excited to help patients take responsibility of their own health and provide avenues to accomplish this.”
To schedule an appointment with Fell, please call 620-342-4864.
Sharita Stutesman is joining the Eureka clinic as an advanced practice provider. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Fort Hays State University in 2018 and earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Fort Hays State University in 2022. She is a Registered Nurse and certified Family Nurse Practitioner.
Stutesman started her career in healthcare as a CNA through high school and college. She worked as a medical/surgery RN at Coffey County Hospital while obtaining her DNP. She is originally from Grinnell, in northwest Kansas. She met her husband, who is from the Hamilton/Madison area, while obtaining her BSN and moved to Madison in 2018.
She loves spending time with family and friends, reading, baking, and doing things outdoors like fishing and going to rodeos.
“I want to give back to the communities that give so much to each other,” Stutesman said. “I grew up in a very small community and know how difficult it can be to get quality healthcare. I want to be able to provide that quality care to those in the community and surrounding communities through good education for disease prevention and treatment. I am very excited to start this new adventure in Eureka and get to know all my patients.”
To schedule an appointment with Stutesman, please call 620-583-7436.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.