There was a full agenda and plenty on hand at the regularly scheduled USD 386 School Board Meeting Monday night.
Board President Jeff Williams started the meeting out by stating there had been claims from media outlets that they were in violation of the Kansas Open Meetings Act when a meeting was held following a meet and greet that community was invited to attend.
“We did not violate that, we sent press releases out and nobody from the media called to clarify anything,” said Williams.
The press release from the school indicated that interviews would be held and a meet and greet was planned for the community to attend and that candidates would be announced the day of their interviews. There was no indication in the press release that a special meeting to hire a superintendent would occur that night. It was also never announced that Tammy Baird, whom the school hired, was a candidate for the position.
In open forum, several community members and parents were present in support of a proposed Life Wise Academy program. Life Wise Academy is a Released Time Religious Instruction (RTRI) program which provides Bible-based character education to public school students. Under RTRI laws, students can be released from public school during the school day to attend religious classes, provided the program is off school property, privately funded and parent permitted.
Several patrons spoke in support of the program and promoters Aaron and Maria Luthi also spoke. After a visit to the school board a few months ago asking for permission to survey parents about how they would feel about the program, they provided an update that showed an overwhelming response. Out of the 90 kids who are enrolled in grades 1 - 5 — the grades who could attend the academy — the following responses were given. Seventy-six parents completed the survey, 14 were unable to be contacted. Out of the 76 responses, 65 were interested, 4 were not and 7 were undecided.
Luthi indicated that they have people in place to help teach the classes, and have received donations and have the off-site facility. The plan would be to utilize the Baptist Church located near the elementary school.
Superintendent Jowers explained he had visited with staff about it and overall, they were not opposed to the program either, there were just some concerns about what happens to the kids that do not participate. Will they get teased, what will they use that time for with the children that do not attend, the time away from class and so on.
The proposed released time would be for 30-45 minutes one day a week and would maintain separation of church and the school.
After much discussion, it was decided to have members of Life Wise Academy and the administrators work on a mock schedule to see if and how they can make it work. They will have a report of their findings at the April meeting.
Members from the school’s food management company, Opaa!, were on hand to provide updates on their personnel. Opaa! has lost employees in Madison and have not replaced them making the kitchen short staffed for five months. A few from the board expressed their disappointment in their lack of getting the kitchen properly staffed and indicated that the kitchen staff employed by USD 386 were being over worked.
Opaa! is responsible for providing enough employees from other schools if they ae shorthanded, but has not happened consistently. Opaa! indicated that they are starting to advertise and looking into temporary job agencies. They were asked to come back for the April meeting to give an update.
Next on the agenda was to vote on the Parents as Teachers program at Madison. Melissa Harlan had proposed this program several months ago and the school had also done some surveys for feedback.
Parents as Teachers is an international nonprofit organization that promotes optional early development, learning and health of young children by supporting and engaging their parents and caregivers.
The surveys showed a large margin of people who were in favor of the program. The board voted 7-0 to reserve ten spots for the program at a cost of $9,000.
A vote was brought to the table to provide a Virtual School option when needed. Virtual School would in no way be a replacement for those who don’t want to attend in person classes. It would be for those who have suspensions, maybe a student who had major surgery and not able to come to class, for those with behavioral issues, etc.
It was also noted that you can not participate in extracurricular activities if you are doing Virtual School. The alternative would only last nine weeks and would be ran by Greenbush. An administrator or counselor from Madison would work with Greenbush to make sure they are getting the sufficient amount of required classes to stay on course to graduate.
“This gives us something to fall back on in certain situations,” explained Jowers. Motion carried 5-2 with Janette Luthi and Gary Kile voting no.
The board made a motion to approve out of state travel for Counselor Carolyn Davis to take some students on a college visit to Oklahoma State and for Latham Wiggins to take six students in the FFA Program to Miami, Oklahoma for an overnight Meats Judging Competition.
They also approved The After Prom Committee the use of busses to transport Prom attendees to their After Prom party out of town.
Dale Wolgram and Gannon Pyle approached the board about a possible golf team. Their hopes were to be able to start this season, but board members wanted more information such as startup costs and also needed to take salary and things into consideration as it is not in the supplemental contract.
There was also concern about starting it this year due to the fact that the girls season is in the fall while the boys is in the spring. They did not feel it was fair to offer something to the boys that they did not give the girls the same opportunity.
The Board asked for more time and information to be presented at the next meeting.
The Board went into executive session for 35 minutes before Williams made a motion to accept Meghan Williams resignation as Science teacher and Alex McMillians resignation as Junior High/High School PE Teacher, Junior High Football Coach, High School Football Coach, Summer Weights Coach and Track Coach. Motion carried 7-0 on both.
Meeting adjourned at 10:05 p.m.
