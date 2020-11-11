Capacity at White Auditorium will be reduced this year due to COVID but fans can still try to fill every seat as Emporia State is offering Hornet Fan Cutouts this season.
Hornet and Lady Hornet fans from around the world, and right here in Emporia, can show their support with a Hornet Fan Cutout. Each individual cutout will be returned to fans at the end of the season. Pick up information will be communicated at the conclusion of the season. Fan cutouts will be $30, or purchase two or more for $25 each. Proceeds will go to support Hornet Athletics.
The cutouts will be placed in seats that have been blocked off to accommodate social distancing in the arena. Cutouts will be installed in waves, beginning Dec. 3. A minimum of 20 orders must be placed before cutouts will be created and placed in White Auditorium.
The MIAA has mandated that all conference arenas be capped at 25% of capacity to begin the season. Emporia State Athletics is working with the White Auditorium staff, the City of Emporia, and Lyon County Public Health to determine what exactly that number can be for the Hornets and Lady Hornets to start the season.
Guidelines for the Perfect Cutout
CHOOSING YOUR HORNET ATTIRE:
- Team colors and Hornets attire are encouraged.
- A shirt color on the same color background will make you look like a floating head.
- Wearing a hat too low will cast a shadow on your eyes and conceal your face.
- If you want to wear a hat, make sure there is a good source of light in front of your face.
- If you wear glasses, try tilting or angling your face to avoid glare on your glasses. Avoid using the flash, as well.
SELECTING A BACKGROUND:
- For best results use a solid-color background — use a sheet or blanket if you don’t have a wall that will work.
- Avoid backlighting — don’t stand in front of a window or a door with your back to them.
- Keep personal or private information off of the walls or objects behind you. While photos will be cropped, we can’t guarantee that all backgrounds will be removed from those photos.
SNAPPING THE PICTURE:
- Have someone else take your picture. Selfies don’t crop well.
- Photos taken by smartphones should work. When submitting the photo, make sure it is as large as possible. Don’t compress the file. Preferred file size can be found below.
- Include some space around your head and shoulders so that your body is not chopped off.
- Stand 3-4 feet away from the camera/phone, and have the photo taken at your eye level.
- Photo should be taken in vertical (portrait) format.
- If you are holding an object, it will not show up if it is beyond your shoulders.
FILE SPECIFICATIONS:
- Preferred file size is 30” tall by 18” wide at 72 DPI. The cutout at full size is roughly 1.5 ft. by 2.5 ft. Smaller files may appear blurry and not as crisp.
- To check the file size, right click the photo in your finder window.
PHOTO SUBMISSION TERMS & CONDITIONS:
- No commercial advertising, including company names, apparel brands, hashtags, social media handles, phone numbers, logos, slogans, or other branding.
- Team-branded attire only. No third-party branding, including on apparel and in photo backgrounds. No attire or other branding of NCAA schools or sports teams.
- No political statements, logos, slogans, or other political content.
- No offensive or negative comments about the institution or other NCAA schools or sports teams.
- No lewd, inappropriate or offensive photos.
- No names, images, or likenesses of any NCAA players.
FAQ’s:
Can more than 1 person be in the photo?
Only one face per cutout. Photos with multiple people will not be accepted.
Can I submit a photo of my pet?
Yes! Pet photos are permitted if they comply with the photo submissions guidelines and criteria.
How will I know if the photo I upload is accepted?
You will be contacted if your photo does NOT meet submission guidelines. See our photo submissions guidelines for tips on submitting the best photo.
Will I be able to see my cutout in the MIAA Network broadcast?
It might be possible, but we cannot guarantee it.
Where will my cut out be placed?
Cutouts will be randomly placed in the lower premium gold seat sections first, then moved into the upper black seat sections. There is no guarantee which area your cutout will be placed or what seat. We are unable to tell you where your cutout will be located.
If I buy one for each member of my family, will we be placed next to each other?
Every effort will be made but there is no guarantee that your cutouts will be placed next to each other.
When will my cutout be in the seat?
Cutouts will be installed in waves beginning December 3, or when the minimum order amount is reached. Cutouts are placed at random based on when you submit your purchase. Cutouts will be placed as certain thresholds of purchases are sent to the printer. Once we have the product in hand, we will place the cutouts as quickly as possible. Please note that delays may be faced due to COVID-19 concerns. Our goal is to have the cutouts printed and installed as soon as possible.
Can I keep my cutout at the end of the season?
Yes! You will be able to pick up your cutout at the conclusion of the season. Details about pick up will be communicated after the season.
What if my cutout gets damaged?
If a cutout gets damaged, we will do our best to have it replaced in a timely fashion. ESU Athletics reserves the right to decide what constitutes a damaged cutout. Hornet Athletics cannot guarantee the condition of your cutout after exposure to playing area, as such a faded image or a dent from a ball, will not result in a replaced cutout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.