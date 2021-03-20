The Emporia State baseball team was swept at home by No. 6 Central Missouri over the weekend and lost the first and third games of the series by a combined score of 30-6.
In game one on Friday, the Mules (15-4) used a six-run second inning and a four-run third inning to burst out to a commanding lead over the Hornets (6-11). They would extend that lead further, winning by run-rule 15-1 in seven innings.
Jake Barton (2-3) took the loss for Emporia State, going just three complete innings and allowing nine hits and 10 runs -- nine of which were earned.
The Mules tallied 17 hits compared to Emporia State’s three, as Central Missouri’s starter Mason Green (5-0) threw six dominant innings without giving up an earned run.
On Saturday, the Hornets locked in their bats and their pitching arms. Game two saw Emporia State outhit Central Missouri 15-14, registering hits in every inning and multiple hits in four of them.
But, while the bats came alive, the scoring was a slow drip. The Hornets stranded eight baserunners in the game and had three men tagged out on the basepaths -- two of which were at home.
Emporia State took a 1-0 lead when Chanler Bloomer scored on an RBI single by Brady Michel in the bottom of the first inning. Sam Chaput doubled in the ensuing at-bat, but Michel was thrown out at home for the second out of the frame.
The Mules battled back to go ahead in the third, using RBIs from Micah Evans and Josh Schumacher to make the score 2-1.
The Hornets added one run in each of the fourth and fifth innings to take a 3-2 advantage, but they couldn’t hold it long as Central Missouri used a solo shot from Schumacher in the sixth to knot things up yet again.
But then in the top of the seventh, the Mules blew open the game. They began the inning with three straight singles and later added another single and a double to jump in front 6-3.
In both the seventh and the eighth innings, Emporia State brought the tying run to the plate with one out, but on each occasion, the next two Hornet batters were put out and the two men on base were left there.
Central Missouri stretched its lead to 7-3 in the top of the ninth when Gavin Strobel went yard with one out.
The Hornets pulled back a run in the bottom of the ninth with a homerun from Cooper Minnick, but two of their final three batters struck out swinging and Emporia State dropped the game 7-3.
Drew Repp performed admirably as Emporia State’s starting pitcher in the game, throwing six innings and giving up three earned runs on eight hits, with two strikeouts compared to one walk.
When Repp left the game, the game was still tied at three. He was lifted in support of Jarrett (0-1) Seaton, who was touched up for three runs in just 1/3 inning of work and took the loss in the game.
Four Hornets posted multi-hit games. Blake Carroll and Sam Chaput both went 3-for-5 from the plate while Cooper Minnick and Brady Michel went 2-for-5.
Collin Jones (2-2) started the game for Central Missouri and picked up the win, going 4 2/3 innings and giving up three earned runs on eight hits. Tyler Kuhlman was credited with the save.
Game three saw Central Missouri return to its offensive and defensive prowess, as it built a 7-1 lead after five and a half innings. While the Hornets plated three runs in the sixth off of homeruns from Brady Michel and Javier Pena, the Mules added five in the seventh to win by run-rule 15-5.
Zachary Ebert (0-1) started the game and shouldered the loss for Emporia State, pitching just 1 2/3 innings and giving up five earned runs on four hits.
Central Missouri reliever Hunter Little (3-0) was the winning pitcher in just 2/3 inning of work.
The Hornets have faced a gauntlet of high-quality opponents at the start of MIAA play, and it only gets slightly easier next weekend when they welcome Rogers State (10-6) into Emporia. The Hillcats swept Fort Hays State without issue this weekend.
First pitch between Emporia State and Rogers State is slated for Friday at 5 p.m. from the Trusler Sports Complex. Games two and three of the series will take the form of a doubleheader starting at 12 p.m. on Saturday
Game One
CENTRAL MISSOURI -- 0; 6; 4; 1; 2; 2; 0; -- 15; 17; 3
EMPORIA STATE -- 0; 0; 0; 1; 0; 0; 0; -- 1; 3; 2
W: Mason Green
L: Jake Barton
Game Two
CENTRAL MISSOURI -- 0; 0; 2; 0; 0; 1; 3; 0; 1; -- 7; 14; 0
EMPORIA STATE -- 1; 0; 0; 1; 1; 0; 0; 0; 1; -- 4; 15; 0
W: Collin Jones
L: Jarrett Seaton
S: Tyler Kuhlman
Game Three
CENTRAL MISSOURI -- 1; 4; 0; 0; 2; 3; 5; -- 15; 13; 1
EMPORIA STATE -- 0; 0; 0; 1; 0; 3; 1; -- 5; 8; 1
W: Hunter Little
L: Zachary Ebert
