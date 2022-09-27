Doris Jean Rowe of Emporia

died on Saturday,

September 24, 2022 at

Holiday Resort Care Center,

Emporia. She was 88.

Doris owned and operated

Mallory’s Café in

Council Grove and the

Wagon Wheel Bar and

Grill in Strong City, and

worked at S&S Café, in

Emporia.

Funeral services will

be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday,

September 28, 2022 at

Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral

Home which has the

arrangements

