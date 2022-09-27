Doris Jean Rowe of Emporia
died on Saturday,
September 24, 2022 at
Holiday Resort Care Center,
Emporia. She was 88.
Doris owned and operated
Mallory’s Café in
Council Grove and the
Wagon Wheel Bar and
Grill in Strong City, and
worked at S&S Café, in
Emporia.
Funeral services will
be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday,
September 28, 2022 at
Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral
Home which has the
arrangements
