A program featuring local award-winning author Jerilynn Henrickson comes to the Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center Saturday morning.
Henrickson will share her book, “Dragonfly, Water & Sky,” for a book reading and time learning more about these fascinating insects, as well as how we can all find inspiration and awareness of the wonders that live outside our doors.
Dr. Amy Sage Webb Baza, and ESU student Z Perilla Best will co-facilitate a creative writing prompt on how we can connect our thoughts and writing to the natural world. Guests will also have the chance to enjoy listening to singer-songwriter Annie Wilson perform songs that were inspired by her connection to the Flint Hills.
Artwork featured in the book by artist and musician Garrett Briggeman will be on display in the PAROC lobby for visitors to enjoy during the month of June.
The event is free and open to the public.
