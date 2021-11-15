A missing 90-year-old man who became the subject of a Silver Alert across Kansas has been found safe.
Wichita Police reported Monday that Kenneth Bradford was located. The alert was issued there Sunday evening after he disappeared.
A Silver Alert statement late Sunday from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Bradford has early signs of dementia and requires medication.
