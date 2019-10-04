MANHATTAN — Victor Ibarra called Thursday night’s contest at Manhattan “our best game all season.”
That came after the Emporia High boys soccer team pulled out a 3-2 victory over the Indians.
Senior Wilber Landaverde scored all three goals for EHS, with Hector Hernandez assisting on each.
The Spartans improved to 9-2 overall and will host Seaman on Oct. 10.
Spartan volleyball drops pair at Mill Valley
The Emporia High volleyball team dropped both matches in its triangular at Mill Valley on Thursday evening.
The Spartans fell to host MVHS 16-25, 14-25 and were swept by Ottawa, 21-25 and 19-25.
Payten Redeker had a double-double with 12 kills and 11 digs, while Gracie Gilpin added eight digs and Grace Xu added nine assists.
E-High will play in a tournament at Shawnee Mission Northwest tomorrow.
