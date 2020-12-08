Stanley R. Jones, 89, of Reading, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Via Christi St. Francis Medical Center in Wichita.
He was born June 2, 1931 on the family farm near Reading, the son of Hugh H. and Jessie Wood Jones. Stanley attended Reading Schools and graduated from Reading High School with the Class of 1948.
He worked the farm with his father before eventually taking over the day-to-day operations. On June 9, 1957, Stanley married the love of his life, Martha J. Haught in Emporia. They made their home on the farm and began a family of their own. Stanley would continue to work the land and raise cattle the remainder of his life.
Stanley and Martha attended the Reading United Methodist Church. His belief in stewardship of the land and community was steadfast in his service on the District 5 Water Board and service as a Reading Township Trustee for many years. He was also a member of the Miracle Café Saturday morning coffee “Table Of Knowledge.”
Stanley will live on in the hearts and memories of his loving wife, Martha of their home; daughters, Debra Creekmore and her husband Jerry of Grove, Oklahoma and Marcia Abendroth and her husband Dan of Omaha, Nebraska; three sons, Eldon Jones and his wife Lisa of Reading, Gary Jones of Reading and Glenn Jones of Wichita; a sister, Florence Painter of Topeka; five grandchildren, Brian (Caitlin) Jones, Blair Jones, Alicia (James) Jones, Mackenzie Abendroth and Laci Abendroth; five great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Ramona Jones of Gillette, Wyoming; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Stanley was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Frances, Gladys and Viola and four brothers, Gomer, Gerold, David and Gene.
Private graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Reading Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Reading United Methodist Church and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
