A former Emporia High School instructor charged with several sex crimes against students waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon in Lyon County District Court.
Tyler J. Bosiljevac, 39, was arrested and booked into the Lyon County Detention Center in late May on eight counts said to have been committed against six teenage victims.
At that time, the charges included two counts of Attempted Unlawful Voluntary Sexual Relations with a child under the age of 16 (a Level 7-person felony), Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Child between the ages 14-16 (a Level 3-person felony), Sexual Battery on a child over the age of 16 with the intent to arouse or satisfy sexual desires (a class A misdemeanor), and three counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child between the ages of 14-16 (a Level 5-person felony) during which Bosiljevac was said to have engaged in lewd fondling or touching.
After Thursday’s pretrial — which was originally scheduled to last the balance of the day — was waived, Assistant County Attorney Laura Miser informed Judge W. Lee Fowler of updates to the state’s official complaint. Miser said three of Bosiljevac’s charges had been altered, with one being reclassified as a misdemeanor and the other two having their degree of severity lowered from Level 3- to Level 5-person felonies.
In the state of Kansas, a Level 5-person felony can have a sentencing range of anywhere between 31-136 months in prison depending on an individual’s past criminal history.
Bosiljevac’s next appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m. Aug. 28. He is expected to enter a plea at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.