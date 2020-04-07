Good morning! It'll be a perfect day to get outside as forecasts call for plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.
Our top stories from yesterday:
Never Too Young serves up hope during pandemic -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/covid19/article_a773773e-77a8-11ea-b149-abb4e6252f64.html
Newman Regional Health requests mask donations -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_3c2ef930-7811-11ea-9a42-036b250e7ea2.html
Neosho Rapids residents question city letter -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_9fcb9c18-777c-11ea-a9d0-f37289bf9257.html
Top national stories:
Hackers' new target during pandemic: video conference calls -
https://apnews.com/94f4446acae487e1eb7cc85e2c176908
Financial hits pile up for colleges as some fight to survive -
https://apnews.com/673bffcda00bf5522153c15e6e0373d
Your uplifting story for today:
Miss England hangs up her crown to return to work as doctor during coronavirus pandemic -
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/04/06/uk/miss-england-coronavirus-doctor-scli-intl-gbr/index.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.