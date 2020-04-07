morning.jpg

Good morning! It'll be a perfect day to get outside as forecasts call for plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. 

Our top stories from yesterday:

Never Too Young serves up hope during pandemic -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/covid19/article_a773773e-77a8-11ea-b149-abb4e6252f64.html

Newman Regional Health requests mask donations -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_3c2ef930-7811-11ea-9a42-036b250e7ea2.html

Neosho Rapids residents question city letter -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_9fcb9c18-777c-11ea-a9d0-f37289bf9257.html

Top national stories:

Hackers' new target during pandemic: video conference calls -

https://apnews.com/94f4446acae487e1eb7cc85e2c176908

Financial hits pile up for colleges as some fight to survive -

https://apnews.com/673bffcda00bf5522153c15e6e0373d

Your uplifting story for today:

Miss England hangs up her crown to return to work as doctor during coronavirus pandemic -

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/04/06/uk/miss-england-coronavirus-doctor-scli-intl-gbr/index.html

