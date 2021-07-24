Shirley Scheer, age 86, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Kansas Heart Hospital in Wichita, Kansas.
Shirley was born January 21, 1935, to Fred and Geneva (Walden) Sinclair in Iola, Kansas. She married Floyd E. Scheer on January 21, 1953, in Iola. Shirley worked as a cook for various places throughout her career before retiring and being a full time homemaker.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Geneva Sinclair; five brothers, Fred Jr., Jack, Jerry, Leon, and Johnny; sister, Dorlis; and step-great-grandson, Evan Wellnitz.
Shirley is survived by her husband of the home, Floyd E. Scheer; children, Connie Trowbridge and husband, Lyle, and Don Scheer and wife, Karen; sister, Barbara Letsinger; three grandchildren, Jennifer Friend, Lisa Maloney, and Zach Scheer; step grand-children, Kyle Wellnitz and Lane Lake; ten great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.
Services to celebrate the life of Shirley will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola, Kansas. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iola. Family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. the night prior to the service on Monday, July 26, 2021, in The Venue at the funeral home.
Memorials in honor of Shirley are suggested to the Kansas Heart Hospital and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas, 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.