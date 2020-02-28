Pamela Jill Scheve passed away peacefully at home, held by her husband Chuck and daughter Ashley, on February 21, 2020, after a long battle with melanoma. She was 62.
Pam was born on May 15, 1957 in Emporia, Kansas to Lawrence and Jeanette Jones. In June of 1977, she married the love of her life, Charles M. Scheve, and they began their married life together by moving to Anchorage, Alaska. Pam and Chuck would build their lives there for 40 incredible years. After retirement, they moved to Olathe, Kansas, to live closer to their family.
Pam was a committed wife, mother, friend and member of the Anchorage community. Everything she did, she did with a joyful heart and a beautiful smile on her face. Pam poured her heart out for others--it has been said that she couldn’t have loved more if she tried. She treasured her community and took every opportunity to celebrate the people that she held closest to her heart.
Pam was an avid learner, an adventurous world traveler, and a sparkling wine enthusiast. One of her most-loved travel destinations was Italy, a place where she could combine all of those passions.
In the midst of such a long and difficult battle against melanoma, her courage, strength, and optimism were unending. Even on the toughest days, she moved forward through each test and procedure with grace, confident that her recovery would soon be back on track. She held onto her bright, uplifting spirit all of her days.
Pamela is survived by her adoring husband, “Chuckie”; daughter, Ashley Scheve; mother, Jeanette Jones; sister, Tammy Kimminau (Virgil Kimminau); her brothers, Wes Jones (Debbie Claybaker) and Brad Jones (Gina Jones). She also had 15 nieces and nephews, all of these she loved and touched deeply.
Pam was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence, and infant son, Brett.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm, at Penwell-Gabel Olathe Chapel. There will be a Celebration of Life to follow the service. And, yes, there will be a champagne toast!
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the Cancer Research Institute. www.cancerresearch.org
