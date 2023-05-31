The USD 253 Board of Education will hold a special board meeting Wednesday afternoon.
The meeting, set for 12:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center, will include one executive session for attorney-client privilege.
According to USD 253 community relations director Lyndel Landgren, no action is anticipated.
(3) comments
I agree Aim , BUT it’s all about the money now. Who has the insurance is what the sharks are looking at now , imo . I wonder also will usd allow the girls to return , or will they be expelled ?
Ohhh boy ,, circle the wagons , it’s starting ,,,, lawyer up everyone !
Do you think the district will be held liable for simply investigating an allegation? I think he should definitely be paid for any time he was forced to take off, but the district shouldn't be liable for the lies of children and adults gossiping on social media.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.