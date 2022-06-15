UPDATE: As of 8:23 p.m. the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southeastern Lyon County and northeastern Greenwood County.
Locations impacted include Madison. This storm is moving east at 10 mph. Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts are possible. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
UPDATE: A tornado warning for Olpe has been downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning, though the threat for tornadoes continues Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Olpe until 8:30 p.m.
The rotation is reportedly three miles south of town. The storm is moving east at 5 mph.
Tornadoes and half dollar size hail are possible. Radar indicated possible rotation. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.
