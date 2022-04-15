Lyon County Area Transportation vehicles are sporting a new look in 2022.
Blue and green vinyl wrapped buses and vans featuring leopards, jaguars, lions and tigers have already hit the road.
LCAT director Shane Brunner and transit manager Janice Arb said riders and community members alike have given approval the new look.
"It was time to upgrade because we've had the same look for almost 13 years," Arb said.
Brunner said the idea to rebrand has been in the works for about four years. Former director Mike Halleran started the project. He said LCAT had sported the same look for years. While originally the idea was to incorporate a cartoon mascot into the design, the Kansas Department of Transportation recommended they keep the rebranding simple.
"KDOT suggested we use real cats," Brunner said. "There was green, red, blue and yellow [for the wraps] and KDOT said simplify it and pick two. We thought the green and blue popped the most and it didn't clash with the animal pictures."
And originally there were only supposed to be three animal pictures. That is, until Brunner received a phone call from the design team.
"We had landed on lions, tigers and leopards," Brunner said. "We got the file designs and the guy who did the designs said, 'Do you know the difference between a leopard and a jaguar?' and I said, 'Well, no,'" Brunner said with a laugh. "He goes, 'Neither did I.'"
The difference, it turns out, is the size of the spots on the animal.
Arb said she's received calls about the new wraps, too.
LCAT offers transportation both locally and regionally. Joni Seiss said they will even makes trips further out, as long as the drivers can be back in town by 6 p.m.
"The farthest we've gone so far is Ponca City, Okla.," she said, adding that people even use the service to get dropped off at the airport.
LCAT rides are $1.50 one way in town, or $3 for a round trip. Countywide rides are $7. After that, it averages about $0.42 cents a mile for regional trips, but are limited to Monday, Wednesday and Friday due to a driver shortage.
LCAT is actively hiring drivers. More information on that can be found on
Seiss said rides can be scheduled 24 hours in advance for local rides. Regional trips need to be scheduled two weeks in advance.
Deviated-fixed Routes and demand routes in Emporia run from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday. Saturday routes run from 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
All of the vehicles are handicap accessible.
Brunner said rides have picked up with the rising cost of gas prices, but their prices have not.
"We're not out here to make money," he said. "We want to provide a service to the community."
Arb said she wanted the community to know that LCAT is for everyone.
"I think a lot of people think it's just for seniors or disabled people, but we really are for everyone," she said.
For more information on open positions or ride schedules, visit https://lyoncounty.org/index/government/departments/lcat or call 620-342-4207.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.