Larry Warren Stonebraker of Lee’s Summit, MO died Thursday, February 12, 2021 at his home. He was 73.
He was a veteran and a preacher.
A celebration of life was held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 19, 2021 at Cherry Street Baptist Church in Springfield, MO. Greenlawn Funeral Home North in Springfield, MO had the arrangements.
