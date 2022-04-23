Everyone accounted for, and everyone accountable. A succinct summation for the Earth Day 2022 theme of “Invest in Our Planet.” Earth Day 2022 — April 22 — is focused on accelerating solutions to combat our greatest threat, climate change, and to activate businesses, citizens, and governments to do their part. Every year, EarthDay.org coordinates worldwide events to showcase global support for the environmental movement.
Earth Day engages a billion people, governments, institutions, and businesses to recognize our collective responsibility and help accelerate the transition to an equitable, prosperous green economy for all. The goal is redirect attention to creating an economy that brings back the health of our planet, protects our species, and provides opportunities for all. Earth Day 2022 is focused on bringing businesses, governments, and individuals together with a common purpose.
Businesses, innovators, and investors are most likely to step up to the not-insignificant challenge and effect significant change. Smart companies know that it is no longer a choice between going green and growing long-term profits. Sustainability is the path to prosperity. By driving green innovation, businesses create value both for themselves and for society at large.
Government officials, from the local to the national level, can open new doors by incentivizing businesses, institutions, and citizens to create and innovate. Governments can create a fair global economic system to implement green innovations and changes, while continuing to protect the public’s interests.
Individual citizens have the simple yet effective power to make our voices heard as voters and consumers. What each of us does, and how we do it, has a huge ripple effect on our ecosystems, and on the pace of corporate and government action. We, the people, are responsible for holding business, government, and others accountable — and for supporting their efforts when they get it right.
According to a recent Deloitte report, the economic cost of climate change in the United States alone could reach $14.5 trillion by 2070 if left unchecked. Action now will not only save the United States from the economic cost of unchecked climate change but could also lead to a $3 trillion increase in GDP by 2070.
According to the Deloitte analysis, achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 is not simply an aspirational goal. It is an economic imperative.
Fifty years ago, the first Earth Day started an environmental revolution. Now, Earth Day climate literacy initiatives are igniting an education revolution to save the planet, by ensuring that students across the world benefit from high-quality education to develop into informed and engaged environmental stewards.
For more information on Earth Day 2022, visit earthday.org.
It’s a great (Earth) day in Emporia!
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
