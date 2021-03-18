The Lyon County Commission authorized a Kansas Small Cities Community Development Block Grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce for A1 Pump & Jet to create 23 well-paying jobs in the area during its action session Thursday morning.
The grant will require at least 51% of those hired for the new openings to come from the low- to mid-level income bracket. The jobs will aim to provide salaries around $50,000 per year, which is more than 50% above the median income in Lyon County.
Additionally, the jobs will not require applicants to have a particular educational background, as A1 will train its chosen candidates to complete the tasks assigned.
Ron McCoy, President of A1 Pump & Jet, accessed the CDBG by approaching Casey Woods, Director of Emporia Main Street, and asked what sort of assets were available. They then worked with Garrett Nordstrom, the Grant Administrator with Government Assistance Services, to apply for the grant.
“A lot of what the McCoys are doing is pulling dollars from outside of the immediate region into this area, which we think is important, and they’re providing a valuable service for our internal industry within that area that may allow us to pull additional industry into this area,” Woods said. “Growing entrepreneurs, growing your own, that’s where wealth creation comes from and when we look at the golden ages of all the communities in this region, they’ve been founded on local businesses that pull in local dollars from a wide area and we take [the McCoys receiving the CDBG] as a good example of those sorts of projects.”
Woods clarified that the reason that A1 Pump & Jet was receiving this grant and other businesses were not was simply because McCoy had asked.
“Anybody can apply,” Woods said. “This isn’t something that was written just for A1, so, as a Main Street, anybody that wants assistance, we’ll offer assistance. This is just an opportunity for growth and they’re taking advantage of a resource that’s out there and available to anybody else that meets the criteria.”
During the public health report, Renee Hively, Administrator of Lyon County Public Health, told the commission that now that the state is moving into Phases 3 and 4 of the vaccination effort, Lyon County would receive an additional 1,400 Johnson & Johnson vaccines next week to bring the total to 2,000.
“We did open up that clinic schedule at 10 o’clock this morning and I think within the first 10 minutes we had 200 people already registered for the vaccine, so that’s good,” she said.
She said that she does not expect Lyon County to regularly receive 2,000 doses each week but that the extra doses from the state were simply to jumpstart Phases 3 and 4. Most likely, the county will revert back to receiving 600 to 700 doses per week.
Hively estimated that by the end of this week, Lyon County Public Health will have dispensed around 6,000 first doses. She will work with other community vaccine providers such as Walmart and Walgreens to come up with a sum total of all vaccines given in the county.
Commissioners praised those who have devoted their time and energy to providing vaccines to the community in an efficient and timely manner.
“I hear nothing but great things about the clinics,” Commissioner Scott Briggs said. “You guys are doing a fabulous job.”
The commission also:
Recognized Sgt. Daniel Evans of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department for his retirement this week after 30 years of service to the public.
Approved the payment of $200 to sponsor Lyon County employees' participation in the K-State Research & Extension Walk Across Kansas initiative.
Approved the purchase of a 2022 Kenworth T470 dump truck to be fitted with a snowplow and a salt spreader for a total of $196,145.69 to be paid with sales tax revenue. This was a planned expenditure.
