LAWRENCE — The Lady Hornets forced 25 turnovers and outrebounded Kansas by five but were held to just .292 shooting from the field in a 66-55 loss to the Jayhawks on Sunday afternoon.
The teams were even through the first eight minutes before Kansas finished the period on a 6-0 run to take a 16-10 lead after one. Emporia State shot just .211 from the field compared to .545 for the Jayhawks.
The second quarter saw the shooting trends reverse with the Lady Hornets shooting .500 from the field while KU connected on four of 14 shots. Tre'Zure Jobe had the hot hand in the quarter as she scored 10 points on four of seven shooting and was two of two from behind the arc in the second 10 minutes. An 8-2 run gave Emporia State a 27-26 lead with 1:12 left in the half before Bailey Helgren scored on a putback with 33 seconds left to give KU a 28-27 lead at the break.
The Lady Hornets took a 32-30 lead on Morgan Laudan's putback midway through the third period but the Jayhawks responded with an 8-0 run to go up 38-32 with 2:36 left in the quarter. Mollie Mounsey hit a 3-pointer on the fast break after a Jobe steal to cut the lead to 38-35 with 1:30 left but the Jayhawks scored the final five points of the quarter to take a 43-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
Emporia State cut the lead down to two at 46-44 on a Jobe 3-pointer with 7:40 left but that would be as close as the Lady Hornets would get the rest of the day. The Jayhawks used an 11-1 run to take a 57-45 lead with 5:23 left in the game. The lead reached 15 points before Morgan Laudan hit back-to-back threes for the Lady Hornets to make it 66-55 with just under two minutes left in the game and neither team would score the rest of the way.
Jobe had 13 points and five assists to lead the Lady Hornets while Mounsey had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Laudan joined them in double figures with 11 points.
The Lady Hornets will open the regular season on Friday, November 8 when they travel to Searcy, Ark. to take on Harding. Tip-off in Rhodes-Reaves Field House is set for 4:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.