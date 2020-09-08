Matfield Green — While social distancing helps keep us safe, some may feel we have lost social relationships that connect us to one another.
Pioneer Bluffs, a historic Flint Hills ranch, has found many ways for volunteers to connect safely while helping make our community a better place. Volunteers are vital to keeping this community resource open to the public every day, where there is plenty of space for social distance, and much needed heritage education and family recreation is available at no cost.
“Volunteers have always made the difference here,” said Lynn Smith, Executive Director. “We recognized our traditional volunteer model needed to evolve to meet the needs of those who want to make a difference in today’s new world.”
Volunteer workdays began at Pioneer Bluffs in 2007, shortly after the historic ranch became a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and sharing the heritage that has shaped the Flint Hills.
“This year we restructured our monthly workdays,” continued Smith. A typical workday begins around 8:30 a.m., with volunteers receiving a brief health screening as they arrive. They take a little time to chat about what is happening before breaking into small teams who work at a safe physical distance from one another — but have plenty of social interaction. Non-contact, individual servings of snacks, beverages, and lunches are provided.
The volunteer workdays for the rest of this year are Saturday, Oct. 17, Nov. 14, and Dec. 5. Details of each workday’s plans are sent to those who sign up for the email group, and are posted on Facebook.
Another option is self-directed projects. Volunteers come on their own time schedule after contacting Smith to learn what is needed. Some work in the gardens, do light maintenance, clean buildings, trim and pick up the grounds.
“A little-known fact is that volunteers often donate supplies, such as cleaning, gardening, hoses, and lunch, in addition to bringing their own equipment like weed eaters and chain saws,” said Smith. “To help alleviate that burden, we now have an opportunity to be a ‘virtual volunteer.’”
Virtual volunteers support onsite volunteers by providing supplies. A small donation can purchase items like garden pruners ($10), cleaning supplies ($5-$10), or even treat one or more volunteers to lunch ($5 each). A complete list of supplies needed can be found on the workday’s Facebook event, or by contacting Smith. Donations can be made online at pioneerbluffs.org/get-involved, or by mail.
Pioneer Bluffs has been accepted to Match Day, a program of Emporia Community Foundation. Virtual volunteers may want to stretch their donation with a Match Day gift on Nov. 16.
For information, questions, or sign up to be a volunteer, contact Lynn Smith, Executive Director, at lynn@pioneerbluffs.org or 620-753-3484 (office) or 785-393-1569 (cell).
All community members are invited to visit Pioneer Bluffs at no cost during daylight hours; bring a picnic, hike along Crocker Creek, and explore the oak savanna, native plants, and wildlife, and enjoy this quiet refuge in the Flint Hills. They will discover a self-guided tour, made possible by the Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund. Using a smartphone on QR codes placed around the property, the tour offers history, background stories, and a bit of education about this and other ranches, and the generations of ranchers who shaped the Flint Hills.
