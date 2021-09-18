Our Woman in Moscow by Beatriz Williams, William Morrow, 2021. 978-0063020788. $27.99
Ruth Macallister vividly remembers the night that her twin sister, Iris, saved her life when they were 8 years old. However, that was a much happier time for Ruth and her family, prior to the stock market crash in 1929. It was prior to the loss of their family money, prior to her father’s suicide, and prior to the final fight in Rome between the twins that led to their estrangement. In the meantime, Iris married her diplomat husband, Sasha Digby, traveling from post to post and building a family, while Ruth has worked her way up in the fashion industry. In the summer of 1948, Iris and her family suddenly disappear. Speculation runs rampant in the newspapers on what happened to the young family. Was Iris and her family killed by the Soviet KGB? Or did they defect to the Soviet Union, taking Western secrets with them? For the past twelve years, Ruth has not heard from or seen her sister. That changes in the summer of 1952, when out of the blue, Ruth receives a postcard from Iris followed by a letter. As Ruth recalls that night when her life was saved by Iris, she wonders to herself if the time has come for her to repay the favor and save her twin sister by making the dangerous journey to the Soviet Union. Posing as the wife of a counterintelligence agent, Sumner Fox, Ruth is part of a plan to safely extract the Digby family from the Soviet Union following the birth of their fourth child. But the big question that remains is, will they be successful? Or will they die trying, as they are hunted by a KGB agent who is determined to root out moles in the Soviet intelligence agency.
This latest historical novel by Williams is set in the early years of the Cold War following World War II. As Ruth reminisces about her family, the story flashes back to their life in Rome during the summer of 1940 before Italy entered World War II to describe what happened when Sasha Digby entered Iris’s life, blowing apart the sisters’ close relationship. Williams uses the dual voices of Ruth and Iris to narrate the story, moving between them to provide the pieces of the puzzle underlying this story of betrayal and espionage. Revealed in the final pages of this novel, the truth of Iris’s relationship with her husband is ultimately more complex than Ruth could ever have imagined. I have read some of William’s other works and thoroughly enjoyed this one. I was hesitant to put it down before the mystery was solved and the secret of who was the mole within the Soviet intelligence community had been revealed. The story flows well and will keep your attention throughout with plenty of suspense. This book was interesting to me because it presented information about a time in Soviet-American history where my personal knowledge is limited. If you like tales of espionage or historical novels, then I urge you to stop by the Emporia Public Library and pick this book up.
To learn more about Williams and her other writings, check out her website at https://beatrizwilliams.com/. You can hear more from the author about her work on Lit Chick with host Jenna Paone in an hour-long interview at https://youtu.be/LmQsdaDE4vg.
