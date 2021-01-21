The Friends of the Emporia Zoo held its annual meeting, Wednesday evening, to discuss reports of what the zoo accomplished over the last year.
“This year was a little different compared to last year, obviously due to COVID,” said DTZ Education Coordinator Dehlia Sutton from the Docents Report. “If you look, our numbers were down this year. We had to cancel events, schools closing, businesses closing.”
However, the pandemic forced the zoo to increase their social media presence and start a YouTube channel. Sutton looked at the bright side of increasing presence on social media as it needed to be done anyways.
“It gave us the chance to actually start some new programs as well,” she said. “We started the backpack program that was sponsored by the Flint Hills Optimist Club and the Donaldson Family.”
The backpack program was something Sutton wanted to start for a while. The program allows anyone in an educator role, traditional or nontraditional, to check out one of six themed backpacks: lemurs, black footed ferrets, pollinators, sea turtles, reptiles, birds of prey and amphibians.
Each backpack comes with lesson plans, activities, artifacts and books for educators to apply to any lesson plans. Sutton is always looking for more themed backpacks to expand the program on.
“We have had a few checked out and we have had really, really good reviews so far,” she said. “So, that makes me really excited about that program.”
In October, Sutton got to partner up with the Sedgwick County Zoo and help them with their virtual safari adventure that received over 2,000 views.
“We had our virtual safari adventure and I was really happy with the turn out that we had,” she said. “We had 330 students. We were down a little bit, but not nearly as much as I was thinking.”
The adventure was broken up into two parts, one morning and one afternoon virtual presentation with 10 presenters and 11 sponsors.
The zoo teamed up with Mobilizing Literacy while celebrating Party for the Planet, which offered a book themed week with lots of videos and crafts for kids. At the end of the week, kids were able to pick up the themed book for free. The zoo also continued their conservation efforts of the Kansas Box Turtle research project.
“We also held the first ever Hometown Habitat contest to kind of get the community going again and think outside the box right now, especially since everyone is trapped inside,” Sutton said.
Instead of hosting the traditional zoo camp, businesses help the zoo provide a “Zumba zoo.”
“I could not have done any of this if it wasn’t for our docents and if it wasn’t for our staff,” she said.
Director Lisa Keith provided an update on old business, the zoo’s attendance was 50% of what had been in previous years with approximately 43,401 visitors.
“As far as EFOZ members, we have 637 members in EFOZ,” she said. “That included 82 cities across 20 states. So, that is kind of cool to know that we spread that far across in the United States.”
The Oasis Campaign construction began. Keith is excited to see the new entrance, waterfowl pond and gardens, memorial overlook and a kookaburra exhibit.
New to the zoo, 14 prairie dog pups were born, one american bison, a possum, a chinchilla and new lemurs.
Keith and Sutton had the opportunity to tag 45 monarch butterflies before they migrated to Mexico.
“We also added more pollinator-friendly plants to the zoo,” Keith said. “This year, they kind of discontinued our black footed ferret survey this year because of COVID, but we hope to continue that later this fall.”
The wildlife federation certified the pollinator garden as a wildlife habitat and the zoo continued to work with several community partners.
“And again, the zoo would not be what it is without the community, without a strong board, without a strong staff, without all of our volunteers,” she said. “I thank you for everything that you do and it is very much appreciated.”
Board of Directors Members Janel Wiederholt and Rick Mitchell received plaques on behalf of the board.
“We thank you for your dedication to EFOZ and the zoo. … We thank you both for your many hours of volunteer service on the EFOZ Board of Directors and we would like to present you both with plaques as a token of our appreciation,” Keith said.
