Members of the Emporia and Lyon County community,
Newman Regional Health would like to take the week of October 24-30 to recognize and honor the Advanced Practice Providers in our community. Advanced Practice Providers (APPs) are nurse practitioners (APRN), physician assistants (PA), and certified nurse anesthetists (CRNA) who work as physician extenders to help provide medical care to the people of our community. These providers are utilized in many different departments within our organization and are a vital part of our medical team.
We are blessed to have an exceptional group of APPs in our community. These compassionate and knowledgeable individuals help our organization to meet our mission of improving health in our communities by providing high quality care.
Please join me in showing your appreciation to the APPs in our community for everything they do!
Sincerely,
Tim Harris, DO Medical Staff President Newman Regional Health
