The 19th annual Homemade Pan-fried Taco Sale benefiting Emporia State University scholarships and the Didde Catholic Campus Center is Wednesday.
From 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., tacos can be picked up at the Didde campus center, 1415 Merchan St. Tacos are $3 for one, $15 for six or $30 for a dozen. ESU students get two tacos for $5.
Uncooked tacos are $20 for a dozen.
The event is take-out and drive-thru only. Preorders must be called in by Sept. 13 to 620-343-6765.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.