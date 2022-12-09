Sue Carolyn Wilson of Emporia was born March 30, 1937, in Jasper, Arkansas to James Franklin and Connie Mae (Cooper) Spears. She passed away peacefully at Bridge Haven in Lawrence, KS on November 16, 2022, surrounded by family and friends.
Sue attended Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, KS, earning a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She later went on to obtain her master’s degree in early childhood education and was a beloved teacher and mentor for over 40 years.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, James F. and Connie M. (Cooper) Spears; her husband, James Stewart Wilson; and brother, James William Spears. Surviving family members include her children, Elizabeth J. Naylor (Chuck) of Emporia, Ursula W. Weilert (Stanley) of Wichita, Jay D. Wilson (Bridget) of Emporia and stepson, Mark S. Wilson of Fort Meyer, Florida; grandchildren, Aaron Lewis (Tara), Nolan Lewis (Melissa), Addison Hudson (Brendon), Jay Swanson, Caroline Swanson, Emma Wilson, JJ Wilson and great-grandchildren, Brynlee Lewis, Jaxson Lewis and Huxley Lewis.
Throughout her life, Sue was very involved in the Emporia community. She loved her church, St Andrews Episcopal Church, where she taught Bible School and Sunday School, served two terms on the Vestry, was active with Campus Ministry and Parish Life. She was also active in Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority, PEO Chapter DI, Widow Women’s Group, Duplicate Bridge Club, Bookworms book club, Friends of the Flint Hills Community Health Center, ENEA and KNEA.
Sue’s Celebration of Life will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 828 Commercial Street, in Emporia, December 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be sent to her church, St Andrews Episcopal Church, 828 Commercial Street, Emporia, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.