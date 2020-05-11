The Emporia Public Library announced it will begin a "staged resumption" of library services beginning today.
The library will remain closed to the public with online resources available, but library phones will be staffed from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday.
Materials may be returned through the outside book drops which will be open 8 a.m. Mondays and close at 5 p.m. Fridays. Book drops will not be available over the weekends at this time.
"All materials returned from the book drops will be quarantined for 72 hours to prevent the live virus from being transmitted to library staff and patrons," Library Director Robin Newell said in a written release. "The Institute of Library and Museum Services, a federal agency, is testing how COVID-19 might exist and transfer itself on library materials. The COVID-19 virus can live for hours to days on surfaces like books and other library materials. Opening the library must be done in phases to mitigate the harmful effects of this pandemic. We will let you know what this will entail as we become more informed."
Material donations are not being accepted at this time.
Newell expects the library to begin curbside pickup June 1.
"This staged resumption of library services is a work in progress," she said. "These dates are subject to change at any time depending on local and state orders. The library may take a step back and will continue to evaluate the stages as time passes. We appreciate your patience as we work towards providing library services during this pandemic."
For more information visit www.emporialibrary.org or call 340-6462.
