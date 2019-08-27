Lorene Mae Haag, of rural Olpe, died on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia. She was 90.
Lorene was born on August 22, 1929 in Olpe, Kansas the daughter of John J. and Mildred I. Morrow Nuessen. She married Alfred J. Redeker on April 8, 1948 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Olpe. He died on August 16, 1965 in Emporia, Kansas. She later married Herb J. Haag on February 20, 1971 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Olpe. He died on July 27, 2002 in Olpe.
Surviving family members include: daughters, Patricia Bidwell (Bruce) of Manhattan, Kathryn Stevenson (Francis) of Olpe, LeAnn (Erwin), and Jana Redeker, Olpe; brother, Jerry Nuessen of Olpe; sister, Sharon Melton of Prague, Oklahoma; eight grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; brothers, Gilbert and Leslie Nuessen; sisters, Rose Hight and Marjorie Hagemann.
In addition to being a homemaker for many years, Lorene was also an LPN for 30 years before retiring in 2000. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Olpe. Lorene also belonged to the St. Anne’s Altar Society, Circle Leader, church choir for 50 plus years, Red Hat Society, card group, parish council and a CCD instructor.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 30, 2019 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Olpe. The rosary will be recited Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow the mass at the St. Joseph Cemetery, Olpe. Memorial contributions for St Joseph Catholic Church, Olpe, can be sent in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
