Reviewed by Marcia Lawrence
“The Gardener’s Year” by Karel Capek, translated from the original Czech by Geoffrey Newsome, Modern Library Gardening series, Penguin, 2002, ISBN 9780375759482, Paperback, $16.00
From the internationally acclaimed Czech writer Karel Capek comes this beautifully written and marvelously apt account of the trials and tribulations of the gardener’s life.
First published in Prague in 1929, The Gardener’s Year combines a richly comic portrait of life in the garden, narrated month by month, with a series of delightful illustrations by the author’s older brother and collaborator, Josef. Capek’s gardeners — all too human, despite their lofty aspirations — often look the fool, whether they be found sopping wet, victims of the cobra-like water hose, or hunched over, hands immersed in the soil, “presenting their rumps to the splendid azure sky.” In their repeated folly, Capek gives us not only cause for laughter but also, in the end, “testimony of the imperishable and miraculous optimism of the human race.”
Czech writer Karel Capek (1890-1938) is best known as the author of “R.U.R.”, the play that coined the term ‘robot’ and a seminal work of science fiction. Ardently opposed to fascism and communism, Capek was an active journalist as well as a versatile writer whose works encompassed novels, modern fairy tales, detective stories, and translations of French poetry. Poet and painter Josef Capek (1887-1945) frequently collaborated with his brother Karel in the writing of plays and short stories. Upon Germany’s 1939 invasion of Czechoslovakia, his outspoken opposition to Nazism led to his arrest and imprisonment, and he died within days of the liberation of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.
In this beginner’s guide to amateur gardening, Geoffrey Newsome — the highly acclaimed translator of Capek’s witty Letters from England — has captured the grace and irony of the original Czech to produce a volume that will be treasured equally by those who love gardening as a relaxation, those who loathe it as a chore, and those who have no interest in it whatsoever. For behind the practical advice and witty anecdotes lies a poetic evocation of the Garden of Eden. This book is a characteristic product of Capek’s genius: amusing, informative, and full of a quizzical interest in people, animals, and plants.
Rather than a how-to book, Capek’s volume offers a lighthearted mock-treatise on the pains and rewards of tending a small and resistant garden plot. From January to December, the author and his brother, illustrator Josef Capek, trace the vagaries of the amateur horticulturist’s year, with brief side notes on seeds, the soil, plants, the beauties of autumn, and other aspects of gardening. Fifty-nine delightful drawings complement this book, which will amuse readers with and without green thumbs.
This Modern Library Gardening edition is published with both the original introduction by series editor Michael Pollan and a new introduction by Verlyn Klinkenborg, a New York Times editorialist and the author of “Making Hay” and “The Last Fine Time.”
