HILLSBORO — An Emporia couple were killed during a head-on crash in Marion County, Friday afternoon.
According to KAKE and the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around noon on U.S. 56 just east of Hillsboro and involved two vehicles.
A Dodge Caravan driven by 30-year-old Nathan Puett was traveling eastbound on Hwy 56 when he went left of the center and struck a Ford F-150 driven by 70-year-old James Potter of Emporia.
Puett, Potter's passenger — 61-year-old Jody Potter of Emporia — were all killed in the collision.
Two children in the Caravan suffered serious injuries in the collision and were transported the hospital.
KHP said a trailer being pulled by one of the vehicles caught fire and several greyhounds died. KAKE reports t's believed 20 greyhounds were in the trailer and the rest are injured or fled the area.
