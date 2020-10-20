Entering play as the No. 4 seed after a successful regional performance, EHS’ Emily Leishing was eliminated from the field at the 5A girl’s tennis state tournament on Friday in Andover.
The Spartans’ lone representative in the state competition, Leishing was beaten in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) in her opening match against Clara Whitaker, a member of regional Kapaun Mt. Carmel. Leishing’s run at the state tournament came to an end in the opening round of consolation play when she fell 9-0 to St. James Academy’s Megan Ward.
EHS volleyball drops pair of matches to close out regular season
After a nine-day lay off, the Spartans returned to their home court Saturday and fell in back-to-back to matches to visiting Maize and Leavenworth. The home triangular marked the end of EHS regular season, and Ashley Nehls’ Spartans now head into postseason play with a record of 17-10.
EHS was overmatched in its opening contest with Maize. The Spartans’ season-long struggles for consistency returned as EHS fell into two sets, 25-14 and 25-16. In the second match of the day, EHS hung with Leavenworth and after dropping a tight first set 27-25, the Spartans fought back and knotted the match with a 25-16, second set victory. In the decisive third frame, EHS ran out of gas and fell to the Pioneers 25-22.
The results were not what Nehls and the Spartans would have been looking for in closing out the regular season, but after a largely competitive season following a 10-25 record in 2019, EHS has reasons for optimism in postseason play and will begin their postseason campaign with the sub-state tournament on Oct. 24.
Boys and girls cross country finish in top half at Centennial League Championships
Treyson True and Jonathan Laudie helped lead EHS boys cross country team to a third-place finish in the league meet while breakout freshman star Micah Sheffy-Harris helped the girls program earn fourth-place, ahead of the likes of Topeka, Hayden and Junction City, on Saturday. Manhattan took first place in both competitions.
In the boys meet, True and Laudie anchored the Spartans with respective finishes of third and sixth-place with times of 15:58.1 and 16:38.7. Behind the lead duo, senior Lane Wullschleger earned 21st-place with a time of 18:03.5. Caden Wilson (28th), Sam Gillen (33rd), Tanner McGuire (34th) and Shiloah Arguello (41st) rounded out the field for the EHS.
Sheffy-Harris delivered the standout performance in the girls meet. The freshman paced the Spartans with an 11th-place finish with a time of 20:38.9. Following her was senior Taryn West, whose time of 21.01.6 was good enough for 15th. Strong performances from Sofia Ruvalcaba (20th), Maryn True (23rd), Lily Heinen (24th) and Avery Gutierrez (26th) helped secure an impressive finish for EHS.
Up next, the Spartans will compete in regional competition on Oct. 24 at Wichita’s Bishop Carroll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.